Earlier today, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that all Democrats want is for Republicans to meet them halfway on a coronavirus relief bill:

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "There are only really two choices for them: Negotiate with Democrats and meet us in the middle. Don't say it's your way or no way." pic.twitter.com/Oa7ggKy47r — The Hill (@thehill) August 8, 2020

What does “halfway” entail? President Trump outlined some of the Dem demands this afternoon while announcing executive orders related to economic relief:

Trump points to Democrat coronavirus bill eliminating signature verification, ballot harvesting, and voter id. "You what its about? Fraud. They want to try and steal this election because frankly its the only way they can win the election." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 8, 2020

This seems like more than the “halfway” Schumer mentioned and Pelosi has talked about:

President Trump: "The Democrat bill includes stimulus checks for illegal aliens, the mass release of illegal aliens from detention, they also compel the mass release of inmates, including serious felons… what does this have to do with the stimulus for the economy?" pic.twitter.com/nGmE7ztEuD — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 8, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump on how Democrats want to use the Coronavirus Relief Bill to ban voter ID and signature verification for federal elections. Why would Democrats want to do that? pic.twitter.com/y17tUWKtUZ — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 8, 2020

It sounds like a Pork-a-Palooza and then some:

BOOM! Trump is listing off the utter garbage Pelosi is trying to stuff into her coronavirus relief bill, including banning voter ID, national ballot harvesting, and bailouts for broke Democrat states. It's a total scam. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 8, 2020

Trump is nailing Dems to the wall over their demands for stimulus program; -Bailouts for blue states, ban voter ID to enable fraud, stimulus payments to illegal aliens…more All while removing aid that goes right to the most needy. The left is lost — Kip Herriage (@KHerriage) August 8, 2020

Like it or not, Trump has a point here. None of this has to do with COVID. Expect all of these ideas to pass in some way, fashion or form if Democrats take control of the House, Senate and Presidency. https://t.co/DoGuosBeOX — Paul Seale (@paulvseale) August 8, 2020

A frightening thought indeed.