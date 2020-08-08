With well over 200,000 people expected to attend the annual rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, the media has been spotted sporting their usual double-standard:

One media outlet reported that nobody’s wearing masks in Sturgis and provided an accompanying photo:

Basically it depends on what your definition of “nowhere” is:

Yet it’s a total mystery why so many people treat the media with the highest degree of skepticism.

LOL.

