With well over 200,000 people expected to attend the annual rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, the media has been spotted sporting their usual double-standard:

The left on the Sturgis Biker Rally: eVeRyOnE's SpReAdInG CoViD AnD WiLl dIe!!!!! !#^@%#;@ The left on Black Lives Matter protests: cOvId doEsNt sPrEaD hErE. 🤡🤡🤡 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 8, 2020

One media outlet reported that nobody’s wearing masks in Sturgis and provided an accompanying photo:

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis biker rally expected to draw 250K amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/YL8ClIljGt pic.twitter.com/a0zxfGDL3l — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 8, 2020

Basically it depends on what your definition of “nowhere” is:

See if you can spot the problem #Sturgis pic.twitter.com/dAF3mtojoc — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 8, 2020

Literally people wearing masks — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 8, 2020

Yet it’s a total mystery why so many people treat the media with the highest degree of skepticism.

Those two in the front with masks are blocking the view, so it's hard to tell. 🤔 — Bradley H. 🇺🇸 (@bradab85) August 8, 2020

"masks nowhere"* *exceptions apply in our own caption photo https://t.co/258bqt9KK4 — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) August 8, 2020

Says "masks nowhere" at biker rally, literally shows bikers wearing masks. https://t.co/fmfLw4KcGr — Jeffrey Scott Holland (@catclawtheatre) August 8, 2020

This writer doesn't win many "Caption This" contests, huh? — mel wants peace & quiet (@wxmel) (@wxmel) August 8, 2020

LOL.