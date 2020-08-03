Democrat nominee Joe Biden has been hunkered down in his basement for quite a while now, occasionally venturing out for the various event where his campaign is always careful to shield him from any tough questions.

Many have been wondering how Biden will do in the scheduled upcoming debates, and right on cue the New York Times has published this op-ed:

Who saw this coming? Oh right, everyone. pic.twitter.com/cSC3q0oPIC — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 3, 2020

"The debates have never made sense as a test for presidential leadership," writes @ElizabethDrewOH. "In fact, one could argue that they reward precisely the opposite of what we want in a president." https://t.co/ICzfURxxhz — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) August 3, 2020

LOL. That op-ed should have “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message” added at the end.

might as well just say "our candidate is not up to the job of president of the United States." He must be so much worse than we've imagined. Crazy. — Martin Wellbourne (@MartinWellbour1) August 3, 2020

They’re so transparent it’s ridiculous. — jen smith (@jen87nc) August 3, 2020

The press is very invested in making sure Biden does not have to debate Trump. https://t.co/Ffo0MSAPhN — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) August 3, 2020

The new Media Narrative. You will now start to see this headline almost every day for the next month. Setting up all the reasons why Joe Biden shouldn't debate Trump. https://t.co/8FaRezxVq7 — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) August 3, 2020

Yep, expect to see takes like that more and more.

Just imagine if Trump didn't want to debate Biden. https://t.co/4osgx0WxWY — Ryan Ray (@ryanraysr) August 3, 2020

We’d never be hearing the end of “what’s he so scared of” from the media if the roles were reversed.