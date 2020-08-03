The TV journalist who many refer to as the Godfather of Fake News is back to present a take that might again make you wonder if going into journalism requires one to have any sense of self-awareness surgically removed:

Does Dan Rather remember that he’s Dan Rather?

Ouch!

Trending

Too bad Dan didn’t share his advice during one of his appearances on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” the show that also hosted Michael Avenatti on a regular basis.

Oh man.

The funny thing is that Williams would most likely applaud Rather’s tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezeCBS Evening NewsDan RatherKillian Documents