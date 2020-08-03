The TV journalist who many refer to as the Godfather of Fake News is back to present a take that might again make you wonder if going into journalism requires one to have any sense of self-awareness surgically removed:
A rule of thumb. When you bring someone on TV to do a live interview and they lie, if you bring them back the chances of them lying again are pretty darn high.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 3, 2020
Does Dan Rather remember that he’s Dan Rather?
Guess we know why you haven't been invited back to 60 Minutes. https://t.co/EMp0r5OrMb
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2020
Ouch!
Well, if someone is an expert on lying on national television it is most definitely you. https://t.co/YEhofqogrC
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 3, 2020
Too bad Dan didn’t share his advice during one of his appearances on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” the show that also hosted Michael Avenatti on a regular basis.
you might even say they are fake but accurate
— Razor (@hale_razor) August 3, 2020
I will leave these forged documents here. pic.twitter.com/sHMJv2ayV1
— Chris in VanBeeCee (@Chris_in_VanBC) August 3, 2020
Oh man.
You really are the least self-aware octogenarian on planet Earth
— Caffeine Queendividual with a Cervix (and BEWBS) (@Philly_Hoosier) August 3, 2020
The irony…it burns…
— SurfaceDog (@SurfaceDog) August 3, 2020
Is he subtweeting Brian Williams?
— JP (@jppol74) August 3, 2020
The funny thing is that Williams would most likely applaud Rather’s tweet.