The TV journalist who many refer to as the Godfather of Fake News is back to present a take that might again make you wonder if going into journalism requires one to have any sense of self-awareness surgically removed:

A rule of thumb. When you bring someone on TV to do a live interview and they lie, if you bring them back the chances of them lying again are pretty darn high. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 3, 2020

Does Dan Rather remember that he’s Dan Rather?

Guess we know why you haven't been invited back to 60 Minutes. https://t.co/EMp0r5OrMb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2020

Ouch!

Well, if someone is an expert on lying on national television it is most definitely you. https://t.co/YEhofqogrC — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 3, 2020

Too bad Dan didn’t share his advice during one of his appearances on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” the show that also hosted Michael Avenatti on a regular basis.

you might even say they are fake but accurate — Razor (@hale_razor) August 3, 2020

pic.twitter.com/GRaRi9S900 — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 3, 2020

I will leave these forged documents here. pic.twitter.com/sHMJv2ayV1 — Chris in VanBeeCee (@Chris_in_VanBC) August 3, 2020

Oh man.

You really are the least self-aware octogenarian on planet Earth — Caffeine Queendividual with a Cervix (and BEWBS) (@Philly_Hoosier) August 3, 2020

The irony…it burns… — SurfaceDog (@SurfaceDog) August 3, 2020

Is he subtweeting Brian Williams? — JP (@jppol74) August 3, 2020

The funny thing is that Williams would most likely applaud Rather’s tweet.