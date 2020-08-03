Before we get rolling, consider how far the Democrats have fallen ever since Hillary Clinton tweeted this shortly before the 2016 election:

Fast forward to nearly four years later, and denying the results of an election has gone from a “threat to democracy” to standard operating procedure for Democrats. It’s even showing up in their hypothetical scenarios:

Everywhere you look it’s almost as if Democrats are planning to lose in November rather than win:

“Hey Google, define ‘projection’.”

That’s become abundantly clear.

It’s completely believable.

