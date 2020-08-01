After all that the nation has seen happen in Washington, DC and other cities around the U.S., some arrests are being made — but now it has nothing to do with rioting or vandalizing and toppling statues:

Pro-life students were arrested for writing "Black Pre-born Lives Matter" outside a Washington DC Planned Parenthood with chalk. pic.twitter.com/C3n1fSWUqw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 1, 2020

BREAKING: MPD arrested pro-life students for writing “PREBORN BLACK LIVES MATTER” in chalk outside a DC abortion clinic. MPD tells me the students were arrested for “the Defacing of Private/Public Property.” Footage captured by @DailyCaller reporters.pic.twitter.com/JfaWy3voma — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 1, 2020

MPD just confirmed to me these individuals were “arrested for the Defacing of Private/Public Property.” https://t.co/tTDGYTJ6gt — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 1, 2020

Considering what’s happened in DC for the past few weeks, the “priorities” on display here are something else.

People are allowed to make large murals on streets with PAINT, but you can't write the same wording with one additional word "preborn" with CHALK without getting arrested. 😥💔 https://t.co/aCTp056LQK — CathyLBryant-Authorن (@cathylbryant) August 1, 2020

There seems to be something well beyond a double standard here.

So only some people can express their opinions on the sidewalk. https://t.co/1whnQjI2iI — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 1, 2020

And they were even socially distanced and wearing masks.

Why is BLM free to deface whatever they like, but the same rule doesn’t apply to other Americans? — Dodging Bullets (@DodgingBulletsZ) August 1, 2020

I am as pro-choice as it gets. This is an absolutely unacceptable violation of free speech. https://t.co/SryTsghhS5 — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) August 1, 2020

You can spray paint, topple and light on fire national monuments but don't you dare write with chalk. This crap can't stand long. https://t.co/bYrl5gJba4 — AW (@ArtbyAWOHS) August 1, 2020

Now this is a peaceful protest. Why the arrests? https://t.co/gwMiN5THn7 — Bruce Meyer (@bmeyer909) August 1, 2020

Someone try to explain this to me 🥴 https://t.co/YoifZctbuG — Aaron (@tharpey) August 1, 2020