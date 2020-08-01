As we told you earlier, it looks like we’ll have to wait at least about another week before Joe Biden and his campaign announce their choice for a running mate:

There’s plenty of debate among Democrats about who Biden should choose, but Alyssa Milano wants her fellow Dems to take a pledge or risk getting called out, possibly on her podcast that she frustratingly has claimed only has one-third of Joe Rogan’s audience:

Trending

“This election is life and death for many”? Is Planned Parenthood aware?

It sure sounds as if Milano’s expecting a lack of unity over Joe’s pick.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionAlyssa MilanoJoe Biden