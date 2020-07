Buckle up, this is a long one. . .

First up, it’s a mystery to her why Trump voters in 2016 still support Trump in 2020:

First of all—whoever voted for Trump in 2016 and hasn’t seen the light in the last four years, is a complete mystery to me. He’s horrible and every day is a new low. It’s not too late to do what’s right. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

And she’s afraid to send her kids to school:

2. Really?! MLB can’t play baseball with all the money and exclusivity and testing in the country, and you want me to send my kids to school? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

1, 2, C?

C) I feel so bad for the older generation. They’ve fought their entire lives to just chill and enjoy their grandkids and drink mamosas and this happens? A botched pandemic response that leaves them vulnerable and alone. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

Here comes Portland:

And don’t even get me started with how fucked our priorities are in this country. We’ve got secret armed police in full-on tactical gear but we don’t have enough PPE for our frontline healthcare workers?! I mean what in the actual fuck is wrong with us? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

ORANGE MAN BAD!

We’ve got a President who is so orange and horrible that he doesn’t care who knows he’s orange and horrible. Actually, his horrible is a strategy. It’s a campaign strategy. So is the orange. In what world are we living in? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

Guys, think about the athletes:

And my heart aches for all our kids who will probably wipe down groceries and wear gloves to go get the mail when they are grown ups. All the athletes and artists and thinkers we can’t nuture & the social development we won’t develop because they are just home. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

She should address this one to the Dem governor of Kentucky and Dem mayor of Lousiville, no?

And everything is fucked. So fucked that a sleeping woman can be shot and killed and the people who killed her aren’t arrested. Black lives matter still, you racist assholes. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

We’ve covered this before, but this happened under Barack Obama, too:

And babies can be locked in cages and we don’t break them out and demand they’re reunited with their mamas. That’s how fucked this is. We are just like, “don’t look away, retweet me.” — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

Note: She modeled merch for the Redskins:

And babies can be locked in cages and we don’t break them out and demand they’re reunited with their mamas. That’s how fucked this is. We are just like, “don’t look away, retweet me.” — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

And this is some MAJOR podcast envy:

We live in a world WHERE JOE ROGAN’s PODCAST HAS TRIPLE THE LISTENERS AS MINE!! Dear god. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

Nobody is making you guys post black and white photos, FFS:

And we have to publicly profess our support of other women by posting black and white selfies on IG when even the idea suggests that women don’t support each other to begin with. (We do support each other. We just don’t want men to know that we do.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

But she’s really mad at Donald Trump:

DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST. Hello? What is he going to do between the time he loses and Biden is sworn in? He will still be in power. We are so fucked. 150,000 Americans lost. Tens of millions of jobs lost. And he’s bragging about a cognitive test that my 5 year old passed. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

Well, you could put down the phone and stop tweeting and start talking to your kid?

Speaking of my five year old, my daughter said to my parents last weekend during a (socially distant) visit, “I’m sorry I lose my words but I don’t get to talk to a lot of people.” 😭 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

Probably Trump’s fault, too:

I can’t stop eating carbs. Also, Cheezits. Also, everything. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

Well, it’s a pretty good bet that your Dem governor will force your kids to start school online. Give him a call:

I don’t know what we are doing about school and it starts in 3 weeks. And my hair is so gray that I spray paint it with brown shit. Every day. Every. Single. Day. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

And she wants us to know that she hasn’t shaved her legs since March:

I miss wandering around a book store and having date nights with my husband. I don’t remember the last time I shaved my legs. Actually, I do. It was for my cousin’s wedding in MARCH. (4 months). — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

Blame Trump for everything!

And the collective pain. Oh my god. The global pain. Loss and uncertainty and heartache and dreams… destroyed by this administration. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

You see, the rules are that she can call Trump supporters racist online but nobody can ever say something mean about her. Get it?

And even with all of this going on people still find the time to call me horrible things on social media. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

Narrator: She was not done:

…I think I’m done venting now. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

Go vote!

Nope. Wait. One more thing—check your voter registration. Request your absentee ballot. Make sure your friends are registered. Because we’ve got a country to take back and fight for. And the only way to win and heal and move forward is if we make it #toobigtoorig. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

We’re good, thanks for asking:

I feel better. How are you doing? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2020

***