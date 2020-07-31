At today’s hearing of the congressional select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, Rep. Maxine Waters managed to be classy for just a few seconds by noting that COVID-19 isn’t a Republican or Democrat disease, followed by condolences after the death of Herman Cain. But Waters couldn’t help herself by adding some extra jabs:

Yep, that’s exactly what happened:

We can’t say we didn’t see that coming, considering the source.

As was noted in a previous post, here’s a detail for Rep. Waters to completely ignore:

