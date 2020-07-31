At today’s hearing of the congressional select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, Rep. Maxine Waters managed to be classy for just a few seconds by noting that COVID-19 isn’t a Republican or Democrat disease, followed by condolences after the death of Herman Cain. But Waters couldn’t help herself by adding some extra jabs:

Rep. Maxine Waters managed to make her "coronavirus is neither Democrat nor Republican" expression of condolences for the passing of Herman Cain into an ugly political statement. There are no depths to which Ms. Waters will not descend. — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) July 31, 2020

Yep, that’s exactly what happened:

Rep. Maxine Waters on the death of Herman Cain: He "happened to have been at the rally in Tulsa on June 20th with no mask on, with a group of people around him with no mask on, and he's dead. He died." pic.twitter.com/643vrwzQny — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 31, 2020

We can’t say we didn’t see that coming, considering the source.

I for one am shocked that @RepMaxineWaters would say something this vile; completely out of character for her. — DD (@dilondodson) July 31, 2020

These people are beyond sick. https://t.co/ykmS6UnF1X — Nick Goralczyk (@NickGShow) July 31, 2020

Disgusting. Democrats are vile https://t.co/hOf4pXw8OF — Daniel Faraday (@Young_Dee7) July 31, 2020

As was noted in a previous post, here’s a detail for Rep. Waters to completely ignore: