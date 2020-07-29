Washington Post columnist Max Boot wrote an op-ed that praises New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus response in his state, even though there were some “blunders” along the way.

Fox News’ Janice Dean thinks Boot needs a different definition of “blunders”:

Boot didn’t take well to that criticism, and an attempt to pivot the subject to Trump was the next order of business:

Dean didn’t take the bait:

And with that, Boot wondered why Dean wouldn’t talk about Trump when his column was about Cuomo’s blundered brilliance:

Does he really want to go there?

He tried, and failed, to get the focus elsewhere.

