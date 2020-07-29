Washington Post columnist Max Boot wrote an op-ed that praises New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus response in his state, even though there were some “blunders” along the way.

Andrew Cuomo has made his share of blunders, including the decision to return patients with covid-19 to nursing homes, but he has gotten the big things right, writes @MaxBoot https://t.co/IzPMfPDN3r — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) July 29, 2020

Fox News’ Janice Dean thinks Boot needs a different definition of “blunders”:

“Blunders” apparently is what @washingtonpost calls ordering over 6,000 Covid patients into nursing homes killing over 6,000 seniors. https://t.co/Zc957cnguW — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 29, 2020

Boot didn’t take well to that criticism, and an attempt to pivot the subject to Trump was the next order of business:

What do you call Trump’s mismanagement which has resulted in 150,000+ dead Americans? Do you have a single criticism to offer? https://t.co/YZrF6CUTbi — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) July 29, 2020

Dean didn’t take the bait:

Awww touched a little nerve there didn’t I? Trump isn’t the one that signed the order that forced over 6,000 Covid patients into NH. That was your “little blunder” governor of NY. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 29, 2020

And with that, Boot wondered why Dean wouldn’t talk about Trump when his column was about Cuomo’s blundered brilliance:

So the answer is that like a typical Fox employee you condemn a Democrat but don’t have a single bad word to say about a president who has done far worse. https://t.co/PCJLmfJl6g — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) July 29, 2020

Does he really want to go there?

My answer is based on my husband’s parents dying in a nursing home of Covid in New York. https://t.co/2s8iUUggcM — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 29, 2020

He tried, and failed, to get the focus elsewhere.

Classic juvenile debating tactic, change the subject! — james conrad (@jacon4) July 29, 2020