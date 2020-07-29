Some of the exchanges between Bill Barr and Judiciary Committee Democrats were so ridiculous that the Attorney General actually laughed. Here’s one such occasion featuring Pennsylvania Dem Rep. Madeleine Dean:

Inject this clip of Barr laughing straight into my veins pic.twitter.com/MapMq9cyf5 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 28, 2020

But one day after the alleged hearing, Rep. Dean also went for the liberal trifecta in accusing Barr of being disrespectful, racist and sexist:

Rep. Madeleine Dean discussing Barr hearing on MSNBC: "You saw his affect yesterday. He was disrespectful. Spoke over top of every one of us. In particular he spoke over women. He was flanked by at least 10 staffers, not a person of color among them." — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 29, 2020

Here's the clip of Madeleine Dean's comment about Barr. With Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/06ypfPCzo2 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 29, 2020

"He was disrespectful, spoke over top of every one of us. In particular, he spoke over women. He was flanked by at least ten staffers, not a person of color among them."@RepDean accuses AG Barr of being "disrespectful" and living in a "bubble." pic.twitter.com/qUj9Q1H0KC — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 29, 2020

Projection spotters were all over that:

Yes, @RepDean you’re totally the victim here 😆 Nothing says “strong, powerful woman” then you whine about being “talked over”. You and your colleague’s behavior was disgusting and rude. — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) July 29, 2020

She does realize that we all watched the hearings, right? We all saw what actually happened, right? — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) July 29, 2020

That pretty much sums up yesterday’s Democrat-led hearing.

"In particular, he spoke over women." This is so danged embarrassing. Stop the woman card nonsense, @RepDean. Just stop it. https://t.co/2QF4pViLno — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 29, 2020

It’s all Dems like Rep. Dean know how to do.