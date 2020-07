The day is young but we already have our “self-own” of the day.

And that comes courtesy of the Washington Post’s “conservative” writer Jennifer Rubin:

Under Trump, the term “conservative” has become almost meaningless, in large part because the party that identifies with conservatism has become a cult of personality extolling whatever position Trump latches upon, no matter how incoherent or repulsive. https://t.co/0Ya6exFM6s — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 27, 2020

That’s something else coming from somebody totally backing Joe Biden and the Dems who has “conservative” in her bio.

Jen Rubin being confused about the meaning of "conservatism" is the least surprising thing that's she's tweeted in a decade https://t.co/Cli0BsLEIU — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 27, 2020

What conservative position do you take? https://t.co/ghb3NCmZRn — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 27, 2020

Rubin’s become a big cheerleader for AOC, does that count? Nah, we didn’t think so.

Its just you. https://t.co/qNga5Jibgf — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 27, 2020

This is idiotic. Trump cuts taxes: Conservative

Pro-Life: Conservative

Strong borders: Conservative

Few regulations: Conservative. I've been conservative my whole life and he's the MOST CONSERVATIVE PRESIDENT I've ever lived under. What a joke of a story. https://t.co/mSIoDWv1Rs — Ace Francis (@indy_truth) July 27, 2020

And you're the mirror image, opposing whatever position Trump supports, no matter how much you yourself supported it until he came along. https://t.co/nj8aoq6zM1 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 27, 2020

Name one conservative position you currently take you hack. https://t.co/CtvrVIOPda — When in doubt MAGA (@MikesSelf) July 27, 2020

This just isn’t true. The basics of Conservatism are lower taxes, smaller government and personal responsibility. Joe Biden has promised to raise taxes, defund the police and implement Medicare for All. This isn’t hard. https://t.co/Aw0eb7YuLS — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) July 27, 2020

And Rubin’s for Biden and still insists on using the word describe herself.

The only time the term “conservative” is meaningless is when you use it to describe yourself — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) July 27, 2020

Isn’t it ironic?