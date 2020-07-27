There have been many scenes of mass protests, demonstrations as well as rioting and looting in New York in the last few weeks, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has finally seen enough of the social distancing violations and has ordered an investigation… after being shown video of a concert/party that took place on Long Island over the weekend:

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

In the last few months have Democrats like Cuomo not made their “priorities” blatantly obvious?

So this is not okay, protests and riots are. got it https://t.co/eLP42qn46s — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 28, 2020

Cuomo will probably try to give party-goers an extra fine if they were trying to pass off chicken wings as a meal.

Appalled? You went to Georgia and didn't wear a mask either. — Republicanvet You Ain't Black (@Republicanvet91) July 28, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

Seriously STFU pic.twitter.com/Ng6oikwZ4p — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) July 28, 2020

The current rules of Democrat “science” should be applied here:

It was a protest so that makes it ok — MauryO (@MauryO) July 28, 2020

They’re just protesting. Calm down. — 𝘔𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 (@melifix) July 28, 2020

That should make it all better with the governor.

The only one that needs to be investigated is you. https://t.co/zGgy3gKdz1 — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) July 28, 2020

Obligatory: