There have been many scenes of mass protests, demonstrations as well as rioting and looting in New York in the last few weeks, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has finally seen enough of the social distancing violations and has ordered an investigation… after being shown video of a concert/party that took place on Long Island over the weekend:

In the last few months have Democrats like Cuomo not made their “priorities” blatantly obvious?

Cuomo will probably try to give party-goers an extra fine if they were trying to pass off chicken wings as a meal.

Fact check: TRUE.

The current rules of Democrat “science” should be applied here:

That should make it all better with the governor.

Obligatory:

