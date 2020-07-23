Because the country needs it more than ever this year, the New York Times is doing its part to help heal any racial divides that might exist. Just kidding!

We’re not even shocked by anything these “journalists” come up with anymore, but that one is still a doozy.

It’s real, and it’s spectacular — not to mention awful:

Right?

The Times will no doubt stay far away from something that’s closer to the actual answer:

Martin Luther King Jr. said people should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. Some people at the NYT seem to have been absent the day they taught that in school.

