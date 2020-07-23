Because the country needs it more than ever this year, the New York Times is doing its part to help heal any racial divides that might exist. Just kidding!

To understand what’s wrong with our public education system, you have to look at what’s arguably the most powerful force in our schools: White parents. Listen to the trailer for “Nice White Parents,” a new series from @serial, brought to you by @nytimes. https://t.co/ljXOFNOZFO — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 23, 2020

Had to come see for myself that this tweet is real https://t.co/ow4ltIYmPo — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 23, 2020

What do they call people who single out one race as “what’s wrong” with any given thing/place? Because that would be you. — Add your name (@corrcomm) July 23, 2020

Glad to see this getting ratio’d bc it’s racist af — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 23, 2020

Is this what anti-racism is supposed to look like? Because it looks an awful lot like regular old racism to me. — Tanya (@TanyaMLea) July 23, 2020

Great point, @nytimes. White people are terrible, and all the other people are better, and that's because their skin is a different color. #antiracism https://t.co/XRYyL1PRYp — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 23, 2020

What the f&%^ is wrong with the New York Times these days? Crazy people truly have taken over the reigns. https://t.co/TVpbkbtQk0 — Brad-Ban-The-Tanks-Polumbo 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) July 23, 2020

What’s wrong with our public education system? Teachers Unions? Nope. Some substandard teachers? Nah. The @nytimes has identified the magic variable that explains it all: “Nice White Parents”. https://t.co/LI8IU0xTa1 — CHARLIE (@2beaux) July 23, 2020

Unions and progressives, try harder. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 23, 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. said people should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. Some people at the NYT seem to have been absent the day they taught that in school.