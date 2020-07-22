Today Joe Biden opened up his basement for anybody who wanted to join him online for a live-streamed address to American voters and anybody else. And it doesn’t look like very many people cared to join, at least at one point:

I would also make this face if only 19 people were watching my livestream 26 minutes into the event… pic.twitter.com/Y357EnCFlg — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 22, 2020

For real? Wow…

19 people watching Biden’s LiveStream 🤣 https://t.co/X9aesjFwNK — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 22, 2020

LMAO. Joe Biden had a whopping 19 people watching his livestream today. The polls are GARBAGE. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) July 22, 2020

Ouch. It might be even worse when something else is taken into account:

All of them are reporters. https://t.co/wbSCJBhAep — RBe (@RBPundit) July 22, 2020

… and twelve of them are "reporters" — ME , FSG (@CallawayCowboy) July 22, 2020

5 are his staff so it's a safe bet he had a solid 2 people watching and those were just for the gaffs. — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) July 22, 2020

17 were waiting for the gaff. The other one was his wife. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) July 22, 2020

That’s called “Joe-mentum”!

That’s less than 1/100000th of Tucker’s audience — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) July 22, 2020

This guy is so winning by 15 points. Totally. People are so pumped for him!!! https://t.co/k0idqPiH4h — Shane Flannagan 🇺🇸 (@shaneflannagan) July 22, 2020

Well that’s embarrassing https://t.co/C1U3ZiOQqz — The Reluctant Activist 2020 (@Rose_Daro) July 22, 2020

19 people watching? That’s not a campaign. That’s an office meeting. — Μισάνθρωπος (@vOFKh4T1xHySgwV) July 22, 2020

And not even a big one.