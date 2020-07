Were you sitting around today and saying to yourself “I wish a media/entertainment outlet would devote more broadcast time to shows about Hillary Clinton? Of course you weren’t, but some outlets don’t care and are going to keep doing PR spin for the two-time failed Democrat presidential candidate:

Hillary Clinton Alternate History Series ‘Rodham’ in Development at Hulu https://t.co/HAJeROdVyD pic.twitter.com/dzla7Fmln5

Gee, what in the world would all this be about (we asked in the most sarcastic way possible)?

"Alternate History" In other words, it's a series about President Hillary. https://t.co/tJGaxSgLtq — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 22, 2020

Most likely.

The only way @HillaryClinton will ever be President is in this made-up fictional nonsense. https://t.co/iQQ490lyl3 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 22, 2020

Somebody get Hillary’s Resolute Desk replica out of storage!

In which she never married Bill Clinton and ended up a partner at a NY corporate law firm https://t.co/sygYa24Y8j — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 22, 2020

did she avoid failing the DC bar exam in this one? https://t.co/BHKyyhp6I7 — Nino (@baldingschemer) July 22, 2020

Spoiler: James Comey still gets fired. https://t.co/Lu5wD1HmMq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2020

Alternate title: The Woman In the High Castle https://t.co/peUP7Wo2KF — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 22, 2020

"it can't possibly get worse," i thought. "they can't possibly do something as awful as handmaid's tale" hulu: https://t.co/iC44YPTpo4 — dan, infamous homophil(e)ologist (@thauma_idesthai) July 22, 2020

Hillary is now going door to door trying to make people remember her. https://t.co/b8rqgyVEmL — Sister (@sisterofonline) July 22, 2020

Who're they going to get to play Jeffrey Epstein? https://t.co/m0Q4RzjuZv — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 22, 2020

bUt wIlL tRUmP aCCept tHE eLECtIoN reSuLtS??? https://t.co/ZbiN0r4KzN — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 22, 2020

yeah… we deserve 2020 https://t.co/EplH5UzP0S — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 22, 2020

Haven’t we suffered enough — Joey Gonzalez (@TxgirlnVa) July 22, 2020

If she pardons Harvey Weinstein in the pilot I'll watch. — TedNotTedward (@TedNotTedward) July 22, 2020

Will it air in Michigan and Wisconsin? https://t.co/UPrF9FsFu4 — Jacob Perry (@RealJacobPerry) July 22, 2020

this level of derangement is unreal. beyond parody https://t.co/kbYe950Fa0 — Alex Geoffroy (@EsPyramid) July 22, 2020

We’ve come to expect nothing less from Hillary and her superfans.