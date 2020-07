New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has adjusted the rules for bar owners during the coronavirus outbreak, saying that a bar selling alcohol must also sell customers food in order to be compliant with the new regs:

Restaurants and bars can no longer allow walk-up bar service or serve alcohol to people who aren't buying food. https://t.co/6VsBbyOuGH

To recap what we've heard from Cuomo and aides: 1) If you go to a bar/restaurant in New York, you must be seated. No standing/loitering outside. 2) If you order drinks, you must also order food. 3) You can still order to-go drinks, but with food, too, as per current guidance. — Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) July 16, 2020

So guess what happened next at one establishment?

ICYMI: You now have to order food with alcohol if you want to drink at a bar or restaurant, per orders from @NYGovCuomo. So a local bar is offering "Cuomo Chips" as a food item so customers don't have to order a full meal. Story is below. https://t.co/4o1lstInyU — Steve Maugeri (@CBS6SteveM) July 17, 2020

But after a local news story, the bar owner got a call:

Coming up at 530. “Cuomo Chips” Part 2. Harvey’s Owners got a call from the state liquor authority today after last night’s story that the Cuomo chips alone are not in compliance with state requirements. But if the chips have salsa with them, they are in compliance. pic.twitter.com/zb1xC9pdDv — Steve Maugeri (@CBS6SteveM) July 17, 2020

Turns out those $1 "Cuomo Chips" just won't cut it, no drinks for you. But add a little salsa, and "Cuomo Chips and Dip" is perfectly fine, and in compliance with NY requirements. Still only one dollar!https://t.co/hwDiwp9hqz — CBS 6 Albany – WRGB (@CBS6Albany) July 17, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up.

Here is our follow-up on "Cuomo Chips." After our story aired, other bars & restaurants looked for creative ways to comply with the state's new order. Cuomo Chips by themselves = non-compliant Cuomo Chips with salsa = complianthttps://t.co/ipnKyZWJED — Steve Maugeri (@CBS6SteveM) July 18, 2020

SCIENCE!

Should be noted, Democrats now believe salsa stops the spread of COVID. https://t.co/FZNiIfHk3c — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 18, 2020

Amazing, isn’t it?

I fail to see how this has anything to do with slowing the spread of covid-19. Is that what this new law is about? Or not? — Dianne Pesta (@dcep32797) July 17, 2020

And, human nature being what it is, bar owners across the state are finding ways to stay compliant (and open):

Cuomo said bars could only stay open if they served food. Here is a menu from a bar upstate. pic.twitter.com/eWwlohvDvf — a person who builds things (@Maxtropolitan) July 18, 2020

What would we do without government bureaucrats and their attempts to keep everybody “safe”?