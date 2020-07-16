The Minneapolis City Council is in the process of trying to replace the city’s police department with a “community-led public safety system and New York City plans to slash a billion dollars from the NYPD budget. Meanwhile, in Berkeley, California, the movement to get rid of police is starting out this way:
The progressive California city of Berkeley is moving forward with a plan to replace police with unarmed civilians during traffic stops in a bid to curtail racial profiling. https://t.co/6AgL4sIDoW
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 16, 2020
Berkeley to have unarmed civilians perform traffic stops https://t.co/0aDhb0QeT7 pic.twitter.com/W8PFlBvJhZ
— HotAir.com (@hotairblog) July 16, 2020
Like so many other progressive grand visions, this seems like an idea destined to backfire:
Don’t see any way this could go terribly wrong.
— freedomcosts (@betty_dissy) July 16, 2020
Not at all! *Cue eye roll*
Uhhhhh aren't traffic stops, like, one of the most dangerous parts of actual armed police officers' jobs? This is going to end in disaster. https://t.co/77Q2xzPgOg
— Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) July 16, 2020
Cops are more likely to be killed during routine traffic stops than any other duty. 12% of deaths are at traffic stops. Good luck, Karens.
— Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) July 16, 2020
This can’t end well.
Future headline : California city suspends traffic laws, due to lack of enforcement.
— Pookiedr (@Pookiedr) July 16, 2020
Oh God. Karen is getting police powers. Fvck 2020.
— Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) July 16, 2020
This… pic.twitter.com/83jgNi5GGo
— Captain Quarantine®️ (@skydash) July 16, 2020
@ Berkeley City Council pic.twitter.com/6vvf3lpeQk
— Inflammable Fire (@FireInflammable) July 16, 2020
This should age nicely
— the Flash (@ThickenParm) July 16, 2020
Stay tuned.