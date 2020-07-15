Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan under President Obama, Arnie Duncan, has been making the media rounds lately in presenting what has become one of the main arguments of Democrats these days: Don’t open schools this fall until it’s “safe.”

On Fox News this morning, Duncan was pressed for data to back his argument and provided nothing but political talking points. Brit Hume points out why he thinks that is:

Fmr. Obama education secretary Arne Duncan was asked repeatedly by Fox’s @SandraSmithFox to cite data in support of his warnings against opening schools. He cited nothing. There’s a reason for that. Nearly all the data point the other way. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 15, 2020

“Keep as much of the economy and educational system shut down as possible until the Democrats win in November” seems to be the “data” that is driving the Left at this point.

Yep, the only “data” the Democrats care about revolves around November’s election.