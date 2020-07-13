This morning the Washington Redskins announced that they’d be capitulating to activists and changing the name of the team (as soon as some copyright issues are worked out).

Even though the Redskins name change hasn’t even yet taken place, sights are being set on other teams with names deemed problematic:

We couldn’t be less surprised.

We pause briefly to note something about the article that’s sheer perfection:

Of course!

