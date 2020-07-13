This morning the Washington Redskins announced that they’d be capitulating to activists and changing the name of the team (as soon as some copyright issues are worked out).

Even though the Redskins name change hasn’t even yet taken place, sights are being set on other teams with names deemed problematic:

Opinion: The Texas Rangers’ team name must go. Members of the Texas Rangers force were violent agents of white supremacy. https://t.co/qaFCq7yU0A — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 13, 2020

We couldn’t be less surprised.

Redskins haven't announced their new name and we're already moving on to the next outrage. It's almost like the point is to be outraged all the time. https://t.co/HXa0Q4EMmU — Holden (@Holden114) July 13, 2020

It was just about the Redskins. https://t.co/yUKDJ1VRsk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 13, 2020

Who wrote this drivel because I’m sure not clicking on it. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) July 13, 2020

Thank you, Slaveowner Post https://t.co/iK2NHOIpXa — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 13, 2020

We pause briefly to note something about the article that’s sheer perfection:

The author’s name for this op-ed is, not surprisingly, Karen. https://t.co/qDqe6hYjXm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 13, 2020

Of course!

This is why you don't give these commie cockroaches an inch. They never ever ever stop. https://t.co/ZyyzLFo7Wq — Christian (@ChristianCamara) July 13, 2020

I have had to use this gif so much lately. pic.twitter.com/pKk1wZHCG9 — Trevor Osbourne 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@Trev_Osbourne) July 13, 2020

Opinion: The Minnesota Vikings' team name must go. Vikings were feared mass murderers who due to their whiteness have been revered by history, but they were violent rapists. https://t.co/ErR3jrXXPG — Sophia (AM I CAKE?!?) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) July 13, 2020

They will never stop until someone stops them. https://t.co/GTukayNlVN — PEG (@pegobry) July 13, 2020