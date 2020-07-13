Joe Biden has indicated that he will choose a woman of color to be his running mate, which means that perhaps Elizabeth Warren thinks she still has an outside shot at a VP nod. Here’s the latest way she’s been trying to catch Team Biden’s attention:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "We need new leaders. We need new voices." pic.twitter.com/ixNaHouhZs — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2020

We know self-awareness is a rare thing for so many politicians, but dang!

Not sure this is the best pitch for Joe Biden, with 44 years in federal government service… https://t.co/m1PKCcjHPz — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 13, 2020

If that’s not an endorsement of Trump over Biden and maybe even a great argument for term limits, we don’t know what is:

Pocahontas, states that we need new leaders and voices but if my memory serves me right hasn't Joe Biden been in Washington for over 47 years? Biden has yet to have an original thought and if he did he would forget about it by the next day.#MAGA2020pic.twitter.com/0PFJXrd6Yp — Defend The Police (@laura4USA) July 13, 2020

Welp, we’re sold…

I agree with you Pocahantas – 4 years experience vs 44 years – I'll go with the new guy on the block — Lee Engle (@LeeHRPro) July 13, 2020

Way to go, Sen. Warren!

Is she threatening Joe? — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) July 13, 2020

Hasn't @JoeBiden been in government for like 100 years? — Alxnz (@alxnz1) July 12, 2020

Nice when are you resigning? https://t.co/uKJQweqx9P — Tweetz (@Edward_Hoeden) July 12, 2020

Exactly! Time for Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, Waters and you to resign. You guys are awful. https://t.co/s5LHSyf1x7 — You Know Me 🇺🇸 (@jimicunome) July 12, 2020

I like the slogan "Part of the Problem for Four Decades". — Tom Swanson (@TomSwanson15) July 13, 2020

The Biden campaign should run with that!