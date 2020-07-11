As we told you earlier, the St. Louis couple who brandished firearms on their property to defend their home from protesters who breached a gate and entered a private neighborhood had their home searched by police, who confiscated one of the guns:

‘No longer able to defend your home?’ Police reportedly confiscate gun belonging to St. Louis couple who defended private property https://t.co/ztvdF2QexN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 11, 2020

Dana Loesch lit up the officials in Missouri who approved that action:

This is UNREAL: St. Louis couple shown in viral photos served with search warrant https://t.co/PrR9VY9EKP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2020

Absolutely insane. A rage mob broke through a gate and trespassed while screaming threats at property owners. We are at the point where politically-motivated state officials are stripping citizens of rights and property without due process. https://t.co/ZYSFQCSbga — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2020

We need @GovParsonMO to go at this hard. This is an inexcusable suspension of #2A rights and an absolute abuse of power. https://t.co/H6If4RdP2G — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2020

In my hometown of St. Louis they’re pushing to defund the police and punish you for defending your life alone by seizing your property and stripping you of your constitutional rights without due process. This isn’t law and order, it’s tyranny. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2020

All you MO GOP better be falling over yourselves to get in front of this and defend rights. You’re either with voters or against them, your choice here. All eyes are watching and taking notes. https://t.co/QQFdVJgTJt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2020

Naturally the Left can count on the media for some spin assist:

The garbage STL daily is trying to drag every bit of dirt, true or false, they can find about the McCloskeys as tho it has any bearing on the FACT that a violent rage mob destroyed private property & screamed threats while trespassing & caused the couple to fear for their lives. https://t.co/mvXf7HaVc4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2020

And we probably haven’t seen anything yet.

It advances the leftist narrative. So much for reporting the news objectively. https://t.co/WvTpmEUNMN — Liberty Activist (@Liberty_Activis) July 11, 2020

So, in the USA you are no longer able to defend yourself from a mob without having the law come after you, and not the mob? https://t.co/sHX9rvA1H4 — Paul T. Whelan (@PaulTWhelan1) July 11, 2020

Unbelievable.