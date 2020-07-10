New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gotten praise from some in the media — including his brother on CNN — for his response to the coronavirus outbreak in his state. However, others, such as Fox News’ Janice Dean, have slammed the governor’s disastrous nursing home policy which contributed to thousands of deaths (though the Cuomo administration investigated themselves and found the policy wasn’t a “significant factor” in the deaths).

Cuomo will no doubt be touting a new poll about his job performance during the pandemic:

Believe it or not, that poll result isn’t flying with everybody:

Is that massive poll skepticism we’re sensing? Yes it is.

Highly unlikely.

But yeah, great job, governor! *Eye roll*

