We’re sad to pass along reports today about the passing of Charlie Daniels:

BREAKING: Country rock icon Charlie Daniels, who had a hit in the 1970s with "Devil Went Down to Georgia," has died of a stroke at age 83, his publicist says. https://t.co/gyo9fHfJH6 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 6, 2020

R.I.P. Charlie Daniels – who died at 83. — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) July 6, 2020

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels Dead of Stroke at 83​ https://t.co/SGPpRsFnzU — People (@people) July 6, 2020

#BREAKING: Country music star and strong conservative Charlie Daniels has died after suffering a stroke at age 83 (whose columns have been published for years at @NewsBusters's sister site @CNSNews) pic.twitter.com/m3bph1PwhB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 6, 2020

In the past few years we’ve featured some of Mr. Daniels’ tweets here at Twitchy, and he’ll be missed but always remembered:

My heart is crushed today after hearing that my dear friend Charlie Daniels has passed away. Charlie was the first legendary artist to take me under his wing and encourage me when I was first getting started in the… https://t.co/CeqhC6PHT7 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) July 6, 2020

Rest Peacefully with The Lord, Charlie Daniels — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 6, 2020

“I done told you once you son of a bitch, I’m the best there’s ever been” RIP Charlie Daniels pic.twitter.com/1rNb4u0Ey9 — Freddie Kraft (@FreddieKraft) July 6, 2020

RIP Charlie Daniels… wow… what an absolute legend. Got to see him play at the Opry one time and sat on the stage right behind him. Won’t ever forget it! 2020 has got to go! — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) July 6, 2020

Oh man, screw 2020!! First John Prine now Charlie Daniels….?!?!? Somebody for the love of God put Willie Nelson in a safe, secure place… 💔💔💗 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 6, 2020

The country music flag is flying at half mast today. RIP Charlie Daniels. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) July 6, 2020

In addition to his musical talent, Daniels was also a proud conservative:

Oh Charlie … my sweet friend. RIP. Heart is broken. https://t.co/I7FyiDfG1r — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 6, 2020

In honor of @CharlieDaniels I tweet this today … BENGHAZI ISN'T GOING AWAY. RIP you amazing, sweet man you. There is a hole on Twitter that no one will fill. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 6, 2020

Charlie Daniels would send these same five tweets out once a day. RIP to an absolute king pic.twitter.com/QCxPnUKyYu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 6, 2020

RIP Charlie Daniels.