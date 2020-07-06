Does this tweet from CNN’s serial Fox News watcher reek of ratings jealousy? Because that’s what it feels like:
My Pillow props up @TuckerCarlson: Mike Lindell's firm is advertising on Tucker's show "nearly 10x more than the next-largest brand by spend," according to @ispottv data. pic.twitter.com/c0Pwz0I0NZ
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 6, 2020
Who wants to tell him?
You realize this is the highest rated cable news show on TV, right?
— Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) July 7, 2020
Can't believe a company is advertising on the highest rated show ever. What bad business. https://t.co/6UgfR0C2St
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 7, 2020
We have no idea if anybody at CNN ever went to journalism school, but they definitely didn’t attend business school.
i know this might be a tough concept for you to understand, but advertisers actually like to display their products on shows that have high viewership. https://t.co/BuzwTur8kd
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 7, 2020
Listen, I don't know who needs to hear this, but advertisers make a lot of money by spending ad dollars on shows with high ratings. https://t.co/AMR0twKM7k
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 7, 2020
Yes, it makes sense to advertise on the #1 rated cable show.
But that's not really your agenda here it is @brianstelter ? https://t.co/FZb5lAWZFr
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) July 7, 2020
Advitisers like featuring their products abundantly on high rated shows. Not that you or your colleagues would know anything about that…
— Ava- I love my USA! 🇺🇸 🗽 (@WEdwarda) July 7, 2020
It’s just a reality, not that CNN cares to dabble in that.
Cry more. https://t.co/sQFMQWFd83
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) July 7, 2020
Now I have to buy a My Pillow just because you whined about it….
— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) July 7, 2020
Can MyPillow create a tear-proof pillow? Something absorbent? https://t.co/7tSkh1gF91
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 7, 2020
The level of attention that Fox gets from a few CNN people is a sight to behold. https://t.co/5uWslpmwEr
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 7, 2020
All while CNN people wonder why Fox News gets such great ratings. Isn’t it ironic?