Does this tweet from CNN’s serial Fox News watcher reek of ratings jealousy? Because that’s what it feels like:

My Pillow props up @TuckerCarlson: Mike Lindell's firm is advertising on Tucker's show "nearly 10x more than the next-largest brand by spend," according to @ispottv data. pic.twitter.com/c0Pwz0I0NZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 6, 2020

Who wants to tell him?

You realize this is the highest rated cable news show on TV, right? — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) July 7, 2020

Can't believe a company is advertising on the highest rated show ever. What bad business. https://t.co/6UgfR0C2St — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 7, 2020

We have no idea if anybody at CNN ever went to journalism school, but they definitely didn’t attend business school.

i know this might be a tough concept for you to understand, but advertisers actually like to display their products on shows that have high viewership. https://t.co/BuzwTur8kd — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 7, 2020

Listen, I don't know who needs to hear this, but advertisers make a lot of money by spending ad dollars on shows with high ratings. https://t.co/AMR0twKM7k — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 7, 2020

Yes, it makes sense to advertise on the #1 rated cable show. But that's not really your agenda here it is @brianstelter ? https://t.co/FZb5lAWZFr — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) July 7, 2020

Advitisers like featuring their products abundantly on high rated shows. Not that you or your colleagues would know anything about that… — Ava- I love my USA! 🇺🇸 🗽 (@WEdwarda) July 7, 2020

It’s just a reality, not that CNN cares to dabble in that.

Now I have to buy a My Pillow just because you whined about it…. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) July 7, 2020

Can MyPillow create a tear-proof pillow? Something absorbent? https://t.co/7tSkh1gF91 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 7, 2020

The level of attention that Fox gets from a few CNN people is a sight to behold. https://t.co/5uWslpmwEr — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 7, 2020

All while CNN people wonder why Fox News gets such great ratings. Isn’t it ironic?