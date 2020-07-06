You’ve no doubt noticed that some “public health experts” have served up stern warnings about attending church, Trump rallies or even going to the beach because of the coronavirus, all while condoning mass protests. The New York Times has published an article about how the “experts” have been grappling with those positions, and it explains a lot about why so many people have been rolling their eyes at their advice:

Hey, credit where credit is due — The hypocrisy was too big for even the Times to ignore:

Because “science,” or something.

You can’t make this stuff up.

