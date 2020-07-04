In 2011 and 2012, Colin Kaepernick, who was then an NFL quarterback, was fairly lighthearted about Independence Day:

Happy 4th of july everyone I hope everyone has a blessed day — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2011

Hope everyone has a blessed 4th, as for me I'm on that workout flow first — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2012

Now that it’s 2020 and he’s not under contract with any NFL team, Kaepernick has a much different view of the 4th of July:

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020

Things have obviously changed quickly:

Kap used to celebrate it too pic.twitter.com/EHd4HM9MUr — LA Sports Radio (@LASportsRadio) July 4, 2020

People were told the “take a knee” movement wasn’t about disrespecting the flag or the country, but that’s not appearing to be the case.

It's not about disrespecting the flag. It's not about disrespecting the flag. Yes, I admit it, it's about disrespecting the flag. Told ya so… https://t.co/H29NWXu2tr — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 5, 2020

So it *is* about the National Anthem and the American Flag now? For years I was told it was about Police Brutality…. thanks for clarifying. https://t.co/KosGHym3v1 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) July 4, 2020

Very helpful.