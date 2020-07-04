In 2011 and 2012, Colin Kaepernick, who was then an NFL quarterback, was fairly lighthearted about Independence Day:

Now that it’s 2020 and he’s not under contract with any NFL team, Kaepernick has a much different view of the 4th of July:

Things have obviously changed quickly:

People were told the “take a knee” movement wasn’t about disrespecting the flag or the country, but that’s not appearing to be the case.

Very helpful.

