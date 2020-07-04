Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a warning of sorts for anybody thinking of gathering with others to celebrate Independence Day:

Is it just us or do some politicians seem to be enjoying an opportunity to let their inner authoritarian fly?

Trending

Sure sounds like it. And when it came to massive outdoor gatherings not related to Independence Day, the mayor didn’t discourage it:

Clearly if anybody in the city wants to celebrate the 4th they’ll have to refer to it as a protest:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 4th of julyEric GarcettiIndependence DayLos Angeles