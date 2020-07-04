As you know by now, President Trump’s speech at Mt. Rushmore has triggered Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy), not that there’s anything he could have said that didn’t trigger them.

Among those troubled by Trump’s trip to Mt. Rushmore is Alyssa Milano, who instead offered up what she says is a more “patriotic” speech that was probably written by some of Joe Biden’s aides while the Democrat nominee stays hunkered down at home. Biden’s written address appears at NBCNews.com:

You can almost smell Joe’s basement all over that op-ed!

The odds of that being the case are incredibly high. The Left had their scripts written long before Trump ever even delivered the address.

The source of so much of the triggering over Trump’s speech is that he hit it way too close to the mark — not that they’re going to admit that.

