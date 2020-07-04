As you know by now, President Trump’s speech at Mt. Rushmore has triggered Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy), not that there’s anything he could have said that didn’t trigger them.

Among those troubled by Trump’s trip to Mt. Rushmore is Alyssa Milano, who instead offered up what she says is a more “patriotic” speech that was probably written by some of Joe Biden’s aides while the Democrat nominee stays hunkered down at home. Biden’s written address appears at NBCNews.com:

Last night, the temporary president gave one of the most anti-American speeches ever delivered by an American. Here’s a #4thOfJuly message from @JoeBiden that shows how a true patriotic leader speaks.https://t.co/tKI66XIZNx — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 4, 2020

You can almost smell Joe’s basement all over that op-ed!

This Fruit-Loop didn't watch the same event I saw. https://t.co/lwpUzUtYCo — BraNoleDude (@bravesdude1976) July 4, 2020

I'd bet $100 she didn't even listen to or read Trump's speech and is just parroting what's she reads in the NYT/WaPo. https://t.co/tWP5j4MZjM — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 4, 2020

The odds of that being the case are incredibly high. The Left had their scripts written long before Trump ever even delivered the address.

You didn't even watch the speech. https://t.co/B1iZKSkphD — Wycked Syxx (@WyckedSyxx) July 4, 2020

All presidents are temporary.. Obama was temporary.. see he's gone… https://t.co/6z1YDo1WYr — 🇺🇸Thomas-S Fla🇺🇸 (@thomassfl) July 4, 2020

Trump is rallying the support of patriots that didnt even know they were patriots until last night. — HopeAlways (@HopealwaysRene) July 4, 2020

The source of so much of the triggering over Trump’s speech is that he hit it way too close to the mark — not that they’re going to admit that.