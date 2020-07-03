The Washington Redskins have, to some degree, given in to the continuous pressure to change the name of the team by saying they’re going to at least consider it:

Washington Redskins launch review of controversial team name https://t.co/NwLhLn3ISF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 3, 2020

#NEW: The Washington Redskins “will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name.” pic.twitter.com/yKVK5LymgK — Chloe Salsameda (@ChloeSalsameda) July 3, 2020

And with that, we’re seeing requests for new names:

Looks like the Washington NFL team will not be called the "Redskins" anymore. They should change their name to the Washington _____________. Go! — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 3, 2020

Best new name for the NFL team in Washington….? Go…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

First of all, with all that’s going on these days, we first need to sort out which part’s offensive:

I'm confused? Which part of the name is being banished, Washington or Redskins? https://t.co/jgBQWl5Bn0 — sarainitaly🌷🐥🐰🐣🌷🐰🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) July 3, 2020

Maybe both just to be safe?

Well Eddie they gotta get their whole name changed. Not just the Redskins part. George is cancelled, too. How about the Woke-istan Yellowbellies? — Kelli Taylor (@kelli_s_taylor) July 3, 2020

Perhaps the team will take some of the suggestions under consideration:

Washington Swamp Monsters https://t.co/31FpvGgrFm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2020

Washington Redtails is probably the best one I've seen, but… The Washington Filibusters

The Washington Scandals

The Washington SuperPACs

The Washington Dumpster Fires (think of the merch!)

The Washington Monuments (the other teams tear them down each Sunday. Heyo!) https://t.co/TOMGuw2rs0 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 3, 2020

Thin Skins — Apocolyptic Smirk (@FoundersGirl) July 3, 2020