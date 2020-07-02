Today Republican Sen. Mike Lee introduced a resolution condemning mob violence in the streets of America:

Who could disagree with that, right? Well, it’s 2020, which means that the Senate didn’t manage to speak unanimously against violence in the streets:

Democrats with objections included Sen. Menendez of New Jersey and Sen. Schatz of Hawaii:

Watch as Ted Cruz serves up a reminder for Dems that “pointing out that mob violence is dangerous to our nation is not contrary to Rule 19 or any other rule of the Senate”:

Coming soon to a GOP ad near you?

Dems getting triggered at an attempted condemnation of mob violence is right up there with Nancy Pelosi’s defense of MS-13 members from Trump’s criticism.

Bingo!

