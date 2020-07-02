Today Republican Sen. Mike Lee introduced a resolution condemning mob violence in the streets of America:

Senator Mike Lee asking for unanimous consent on a resolution condemning mob violence. https://t.co/8bILOeKdyz Let's hope our senators can manage to speak unanimously against violence and rampant historical illiteracy and in defense of the republic. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 2, 2020

Who could disagree with that, right? Well, it’s 2020, which means that the Senate didn’t manage to speak unanimously against violence in the streets:

And … Menendez is objecting. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 2, 2020

Democrats with objections included Sen. Menendez of New Jersey and Sen. Schatz of Hawaii:

Senate Democrats just objected to a simple resolution condemning mob violence in our streets. People are being shot. Businesses are being looted. Communities are burning and Democrats are refusing to condemn this behavior! https://t.co/NZEIAsbz8G — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 2, 2020

Watch as Ted Cruz serves up a reminder for Dems that “pointing out that mob violence is dangerous to our nation is not contrary to Rule 19 or any other rule of the Senate”:

People are being shot! Businesses are being looted. Innocent Americans are being attacked and threatened. Lives are being ruined. Communities are burning! And democrats refuse to condemn mob violence. pic.twitter.com/9moGpQ6MbC — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 2, 2020

Bravo to my friend @SenMikeLee for his courage to call out the mob and stand up for the police. Senate Democrats tried to shut down his speech, but he’s speaking for us. https://t.co/SCqwB9Tmfl — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) July 2, 2020

Mike Lee stands up and condemns mob violence, defends the vast majority of police officers, who are good people. Sen. Bob Menendez objects, and says the protests are peaceful and that it's all Trump's fault. LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) July 2, 2020

Coming soon to a GOP ad near you?

Republican admaker machines go brrrrr — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 2, 2020

Dems getting triggered at an attempted condemnation of mob violence is right up there with Nancy Pelosi’s defense of MS-13 members from Trump’s criticism.

Every single Republican needs to be on record like this, calling Democrats to account for refusing to condemn murder and mayhem. Silence is sanction. https://t.co/4FgQdB4Beg — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 2, 2020

