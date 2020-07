On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow made another prediction which ultimately contributed to her legacy of consistency:

Well at least she’s consistent. Consistently wrong, but consistent.

This time the prediction was about the jobs report which was to be released the next day, and Maddow seemed to relish in thinking the numbers would be awful:

Rachel Maddow predicted earlier in the week that the June jobs numbers would be “absolutely terrible” The U.S. added 4.8 million jobs and unemployment declined to 11.1%

pic.twitter.com/cy1x7cjX9l — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2020

Wow! That was just as accurate as Maddow’s hospital ship predictions back in March.

She seems so happy about it being "absolutely terrible" — Sheetal Werneke (@SheWerneke) July 2, 2020

She has a terrible track record — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) July 2, 2020

I bet someone's having a bad day https://t.co/eyGU6nisKW — peaceful warrior (@mypeacefulpath) July 2, 2020

That didnt age well…. LMAO https://t.co/EeuY2gvaOy — Andrew Knauth (@cvilledrew16) July 2, 2020

She knows less about economics than paul krugman. Far less. — kernelpanic (@kernelp08160328) July 2, 2020

Is she ever right on anything? Why would anyone still watch her? — Tiffany Parks (@TifParks) July 2, 2020

Then again, from the progressive perspective, almost 5 million jobs returning last month could make her statement correct:

And to her, that news is indeed terrible. https://t.co/4YQoL3OxiD — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 2, 2020

Well, it is terrible, , ,for her narrative — AngelsWalk! (@LAWGermany) July 2, 2020

So true!