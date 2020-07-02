Yesterday the Biden campaign highlighted a small business owner in order to take a swipe at the Trump administration for having done nothing to help during the economic shutdowns:

Small businesses are the backbone of communities across our nation, and we need to do so much more to help them. Donald Trump may have forgotten about them — but I never will. pic.twitter.com/RDYKzt1Qc1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 1, 2020

But according to the Free Beacon, it isn’t really fair to say that the owner got no help from the federal government:

Latest Biden campaign video features a small business owner who says the Trump administration did nothing to help her during the coronavirus pandemic. Unmentioned is that she received a $27k PPP loan. New from me: https://t.co/xixHs92844 pic.twitter.com/kzWCibCftz — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 2, 2020

The Biden campaign forgot to mention something:

Tiffany Easley, who owns NV My Eyewear in Philadelphia, received a forgivable $27,000 loan during the first phase of the program in April, she disclosed to local news outlet BillyPenn. She disclosed the same to Biden during a June 11 roundtable he held in Philadelphia, telling him her major concern was creating safe conditions for her furloughed staff to come back into the store. But the disclosure is missing from the video testimonial Easley provided for the Biden campaign, in which she says the administration made “everything worse.”

Well that certainly adds a little more to the story.

LOL did these losers seriously think it would be sussed out that this business owner got $27,000? https://t.co/vQhhkMrQU5 — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) July 2, 2020

At least the Biden campaign can be confident that nobody in the MSM will say anything about it.