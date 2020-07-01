California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pumping the brakes on his state’s re-opening with the 4th of July weekend just around the corner:

But after all the protests, riots and looting that have been going on in the previous weeks, Newsom has seen enough and is going to do something… about people who disobey his COVID-19 rules:

“Defund the police” but “fund the COVID-19 arbitrary regulation enforcement squad”? Sounds about right:

Trending

Progs like Newsom do have their priorities.

And infringe on the “rights” of rioters and looters? Never!

It’s nothing short of maddening.

One turn deserves another:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Gavin Newsom