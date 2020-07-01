California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pumping the brakes on his state’s re-opening with the 4th of July weekend just around the corner:

NEW: All parking facilities at state beaches in Southern CA and the Bay Area will be CLOSED for the upcoming weekend.#COVID19 does not take 4th of July off. Avoid crowds. Do not gather with people you do not live with. Wear a mask. Physically distance. Be smart. Do your part. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

But after all the protests, riots and looting that have been going on in the previous weeks, Newsom has seen enough and is going to do something… about people who disobey his COVID-19 rules:

Governor Newsom says he’s putting together an enforcement “strike team” of 7 agencies to enforce #COVID19 health order closures at businesses in affected counties, including LA & OC. Includes CHP, ABC, CalOSHA, Dept of Business Oversight, Dept. of Consumer Affairs. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 1, 2020

“Defund the police” but “fund the COVID-19 arbitrary regulation enforcement squad”? Sounds about right:

Thought everyone just got #defunded so where’s the money coming from to have this “strike team?” @GavinNewsom @benshapiro — Jessica grey (@Jessicagrey90) July 1, 2020

Progs like Newsom do have their priorities.

Covid strike Karen teams. What could possibly go wrong? — Goldfish6801 (@Goldfish6801) July 1, 2020

But he'll let anti-cop rallies go untouched. https://t.co/DwHSf65VIE — RBe (@RBPundit) July 1, 2020

How about having a strike team for looters and rioters @GavinNewsom ? 👀🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/zhplaeaSL2 — Freemanfam5 (@freemanfam5) July 1, 2020

And infringe on the “rights” of rioters and looters? Never!

This is the future Democrats have in mind: no police, but enforcers everywhere. Anarchy fused with micromanagement. https://t.co/LplPq8crF3 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 1, 2020

But BLM protest is perfectly okay, rules and virus only apply to small businesses, got it. https://t.co/he3kIVahTE — 曲晉仁 (@1Ya3QxwYXK9Esn5) July 1, 2020

It’s nothing short of maddening.

Sounds like a state usurpation of county duties.

You know, everything he accuses Trump of. — Ron Bassilian (R)🇺🇸 (@Ron4California) July 1, 2020

Pity he couldn't be bothered to do the same against the riots and looters…. but wheres the political gain in that i guess. — Floplag (@floplag) July 1, 2020

I don't know…I think it's time for some civil disobedience from the civilized. This is getting ridiculous and vindictive. Can't wait to see video of cops dragging mom&pop off their property so I can overlay it with video of mass riots & protests for the last 2 weeks https://t.co/UsUugV1lEW — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 1, 2020

