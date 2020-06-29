By now you’ve probably become used to the absolute clown show that some in the White House press corps put on during briefings, but a question for Trump spox Kayleigh McEnany at today’s presser surely takes the cake for the biggest “it’s come to THIS” moment of the month:

A reporter asks @PressSec if President Trump believes it's a good thing that the South lost the Civil War pic.twitter.com/I0u0nnuV0M — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 29, 2020

And no, that wasn’t even Jim Acosta:

Ryan Lizza of course. What a waste of a briefing room seat. https://t.co/q9zijXfY4h — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 29, 2020

Another banner day for the White House press corps!

People pretending there is any validity to these stupid bad faith questions is insane. This is nonsense, they know that, but they don't care to ask anything real. — 🌈😷Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫💻 (@Autumn__Fox) June 29, 2020

This is more than embarrassing. https://t.co/mGsLuWDmLJ — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 29, 2020

What the hell. He seriously asked if @realDonaldTrump was happy the south lost the Civil War?! What is wrong with these people https://t.co/06nqs6mL46 — MICHELLE (@Ummmmichelle) June 29, 2020

The White House Press Corps is to journalism what Joe Biden is to Mensa. https://t.co/4ecDUuIs4r — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 29, 2020

Another excellent in-kind campaign contribution to @TeamTrump from the Democrat comms arm known as the media https://t.co/RDMtKbqlUy — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) June 29, 2020

The media has completely jumped the shark. https://t.co/nJ8R9z3Kjr — justaguy (@JMurray247) June 29, 2020

And yet they keep finding sharks to jump.

Asking the president of the United States if it's a good thing that we won a war? They're sinking lower and lower 😂 https://t.co/TQqB6pnLjM — Cody (@TheCodyMcLemore) June 29, 2020

And they’re still digging.