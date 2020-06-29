The Los Angeles Times is exploring why there has been an expansion in coronavirus cases in the state of late:

California’s slide from coronavirus success to danger zone began Memorial Day https://t.co/ANUFONTR7Y — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 29, 2020

A Times analysis found that new COVID-19 hospitalizations in CA began accelerating around June 15 at a rate not seen since early April. That means more people may have gotten exposed to the virus around the week of Memorial Day or shortly thereafter. https://t.co/ANUFOObrZw — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 29, 2020

Not that we want to pretend to be virologists or anything, but it would be an offense to “science” if some possibilities weren’t pointed out:

We should check if there were any large gatherings where crowds of people yelled & screamed in close proximity to each other https://t.co/JGY4FBlJwx — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) June 29, 2020

Or maybe a few days after Memorial Day…what happened then… — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) June 30, 2020

It’s a mystery, right?

Well, count back 14 days and check out the news for that day. If people were out protesting…..BINGO! — Marcy Baumgart (@Marcym) June 30, 2020

Gee, I wonder what happened “…shortly thereafter”?!! What a bunch of absolute hacks you people are! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) June 29, 2020

Nothing to do with the protests, huh https://t.co/W10ZKEAeZd — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) June 29, 2020

Of course @latimes can’t draw a straight line to the obvious conclusion that the protests are the cause of this rapid spread. Or that COVID will now end up killing a lot of Black lives that matter as well. pic.twitter.com/mNURQ8KYbp — Kevin Goldman (@KevinGoldman10) June 29, 2020

Sure, Memorial Day is at fault. Not the protests and riots with thousands of people on top of each other with little to no protection and absolutely no social distancing. No, it's Memorial Day. — A. Bear (@Bearocalypse) June 29, 2020