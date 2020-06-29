Today, Republican members of Congress met with President Trump and others in the White House to talk about the New York Times report that many are finding contains as-yet questionable claims:

“Noticeably absent from the briefing, which are traditionally bipartisan affairs, were any Democrats, despite controlling both House panels.” Meadows called Hoyer Sunday to try to schedule a Dem briefing, unclear why that has yet to happen or if it will. https://t.co/FVcBLoQNHk — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 29, 2020

Politico reports the Democrats are scheduled to be briefed tomorrow morning.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks was among those in attendance today, and he tweeted this thread after the briefing:

The real scandal: We’ll likely never know the truth… Because the @nytimes used unconfirmed intel in an ONGOING investigation into targeted killing of American soldiers in order to smear the President. The blood is on their hands. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 29, 2020

Having served in Afghanistan during the time the alleged bounties were placed, no one is angrier about this than me. Now it’s impossible to finish the investigation. All b/c the @nytimes will do anything to damage @realdonaldtrump, even if it means compromising nat'l security. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 29, 2020

Sad, but many in the media & Congress rushed to judgement before learning the whole story. We should treat anonymously sourced @nytimes stories about Russia w/ skepticism. Here's a fact: No President in my lifetime has been tougher on Russia than @realDonaldTrump. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 29, 2020

Americans don't buy the phony Russia-Trump-Collusion narrative. THEY SEE President Trump's rock solid record in support of our troops, our veterans & American exceptionalism. THEY SEE the media walk back claims of a Trump-Russia scandal over & over. So tired. Change it up! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 29, 2020

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy was highly troubled by what he sees as intelligence being politicized:

Every Republican who rushed to the White House to get this political briefing weakened the nation's security today. Once national security intelligence becomes just a political tool to be used at the whim of the White House, there is no way to effectively protect America. https://t.co/Tv1NBY2NZu — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 29, 2020

Coming from the side of the aisle that’s been pushing BS claims from disgruntled deep state Democrats for almost four years, Murphy accusing anybody of using intel as a “political tool” is pretty shameless. Also, will Murphy accuse Democrats going to tomorrow’s briefing of “weakening the nation’s security”?