Today, Republican members of Congress met with President Trump and others in the White House to talk about the New York Times report that many are finding contains as-yet questionable claims:

Politico reports the Democrats are scheduled to be briefed tomorrow morning.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks was among those in attendance today, and he tweeted this thread after the briefing:

Trending

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy was highly troubled by what he sees as intelligence being politicized:

Coming from the side of the aisle that’s been pushing BS claims from disgruntled deep state Democrats for almost four years, Murphy accusing anybody of using intel as a “political tool” is pretty shameless. Also, will Murphy accuse Democrats going to tomorrow’s briefing of “weakening the nation’s security”?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpnew york timesRep. Jim BanksSen. Chris Murphy