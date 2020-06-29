An armed couple in St. Louis was shown in photos and on video standing guard on their property as what the media called “peaceful protesters” were nearby. What the media weren’t eager to lead with was the fact that the protesters had gained access to private property after getting through a gate:
Media headlines seem to be leaving out some context about armed St. Louis couple guarding their home as ‘peaceful protesters’ were ‘passing by’ https://t.co/ndvcigvhEy
