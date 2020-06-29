An armed couple in St. Louis was shown in photos and on video standing guard on their property as what the media called “peaceful protesters” were nearby. What the media weren’t eager to lead with was the fact that the protesters had gained access to private property after getting through a gate:

Media headlines seem to be leaving out some context about armed St. Louis couple guarding their home as ‘peaceful protesters’ were ‘passing by’ https://t.co/ndvcigvhEy

Today, President Trump retweeted an ABC News tweet about what happened:

That had CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto questioning Trump’s retweet motive:

By retweeting this, is the president saying it’s okay to confront unarmed protesters by pointing guns at them? https://t.co/PgUNoPPnDA — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 29, 2020

Sciutto got some help finding an answer to that question:

Whether or not you’re armed is your problem. Not mine. Stay off my property. https://t.co/BmPUl5Rhzf — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 29, 2020

Peaceful protesters trespassing….. pic.twitter.com/1AlpaXnQi0 — Who is John Galt? ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@interestedmaga) June 29, 2020

Some of the "protesters" were armed, actually. Also, they were trespassing. pic.twitter.com/Z0yjSIgBWm — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) June 29, 2020

They are trespassers not protestors. Why lie? https://t.co/alI0LEQWvT — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) June 29, 2020

Because that’s what so many of the DNC stenographers in the “media” do these days?

Don’t breach the gate into private property. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/j1VRTMyZib — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) June 29, 2020

I don't give a damn what @realDonaldTrump or any other politician or media hack says when it comes to protecting my private property. I will do so as I see fit. — Republicanvet You Ain't Black (@Republicanvet91) June 29, 2020

How do you know the "protesters" were all unarmed?

Why would they NOT have the right to protect their property? — Republicanvet You Ain't Black (@Republicanvet91) June 29, 2020

By tweeting this, is @jimsciutto Sciutto saying private property isn't a thing and therefore shouldn't be protected? Sweet, free-roaming access to all CNN property for everyone! https://t.co/I4BYdN9yor — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) June 29, 2020

He's retweeting a tweet from a news station. Is that not allowed? https://t.co/3F1ne7N4Jn — RBe (@RBPundit) June 29, 2020

Strange, because "unarmed" does not = "not a violent threat", as we've seen over and over the last month. Do better at journalism, Jim. https://t.co/VDv0MNw2Ua — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 29, 2020

That mob of over 100 people broke through a private gate that was clearly marked as such and trespassed on private property. Americans have the right to determine who gets access to their property whether you like it or not. — Kim Priestap 🇺🇸 1A #2A #MolonLabe (@kimpriestap) June 29, 2020

