An armed couple in St. Louis was shown in photos and on video standing guard on their property as what the media called “peaceful protesters” were nearby. What the media weren’t eager to lead with was the fact that the protesters had gained access to private property after getting through a gate:

Today, President Trump retweeted an ABC News tweet about what happened:

That had CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto questioning Trump’s retweet motive:

Sciutto got some help finding an answer to that question:

Because that’s what so many of the DNC stenographers in the “media” do these days?

#HardTruths

