From the dog-eared “you just can’t make this stuff up” file we find a TikTok video that shows a police officer explaining why he was assigned to work at a “defund the police” protest that day, and it’s 2020 in a nutshell:

“They requested a police presence, you know, for their safety at the ‘defund the police’ event.”

pic.twitter.com/oPQmQlbAXK — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 27, 2020

Does anything explain the current insanity any better than that?

Irony and satire are on life support only halfway through the year.