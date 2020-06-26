If you’ve been paying attention to the mainstream media today, it’s quite apparent that the current narrative is to try and make Florida’s GOP governor look as bad as possible due to the recent spike in the number of cases in that state, all while lauding New York Gov. Cuomo, aka “The Luv Gov,” as a beacon of responsible leadership during the COVID-19 crisis.

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler has done yeoman’s work to help save Gov. Cuomo from scrutiny, as evidenced by this tweet that comes with a beverage warning:

Just… wow. If any tweet is ratio-worthy today, it’s that one.

But Gov. Cuomo and the Democrats will appreciate his PR assistance.

Trending

Is “maybe a little bit of both” an option?

And if it wasn’t bad enough…

Holy cow.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID-19fact checkingGlenn Kessler