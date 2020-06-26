If you’ve been paying attention to the mainstream media today, it’s quite apparent that the current narrative is to try and make Florida’s GOP governor look as bad as possible due to the recent spike in the number of cases in that state, all while lauding New York Gov. Cuomo, aka “The Luv Gov,” as a beacon of responsible leadership during the COVID-19 crisis.

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler has done yeoman’s work to help save Gov. Cuomo from scrutiny, as evidenced by this tweet that comes with a beverage warning:

How to flatten the curve (New York) pic.twitter.com/wHObbsLllC — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) June 26, 2020

Just… wow. If any tweet is ratio-worthy today, it’s that one.

New York had literally the worst mortality in the world from the highest, sharpest curve. This guy is a "fact checker." https://t.co/TdUQHuvzMw — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 26, 2020

But Gov. Cuomo and the Democrats will appreciate his PR assistance.

If you're promoting New York of all places as a model of quality coronavirus care, you're not just a partisan liar. You're plain evil. Thousands and thousands of people there died because Andrew Cuomo forced nursing homes to import and spread the disease. https://t.co/mhf5VPfg9v — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 26, 2020

"Fact checker" who uses NY as a positive comparison during this pandemic should be unemployed immediately. https://t.co/QmpNOhCEUt — Anonynurse Practitioner (@ArthurNonymous) June 26, 2020

That's literally the opposite of what that means. https://t.co/nkr7yknqfW — Alex Jagiellon (@AJagiellon) June 26, 2020

“Having already executed thousands of senior citizens, Mr Cuomo has successfully run out of vulnerable death fuel for the win” — Razor (@hale_razor) June 26, 2020

Is this guy simply this stupid or that much of a partisan hack? Or both? https://t.co/9rbR066aRN — Chris (@CML_Texas) June 26, 2020

Is “maybe a little bit of both” an option?

How not to understand viral spread. (Washington Post) https://t.co/4QugYo96r4 — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) June 26, 2020

Is those code for an order from the @NYGov to send more infected to nursing homes? — Republicanvet You Ain't Black (@Republicanvet91) June 26, 2020

Kill 31k people and let the disease run rampant for 3 months? Nah I think Florida having 3k deaths is much better Glenn Glenn's next chart, how to decrease spending on AIDS patients, step 1, kill everyone with AIDS https://t.co/FazohIPQGS — BlueHeelerMax (@MaxHeeler) June 26, 2020

Yeah, when you let 30,000 people die, you get a flat curve. https://t.co/2QlSRzKKAU — Mike Hassinger (@MikeHassinger) June 26, 2020

New York just ran out of people to infect…. https://t.co/wi9RP69biv — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) June 26, 2020

When you brag about committing genocide on the elderly… https://t.co/hXyMt3MYPU — Nicholas Barang (@NicholasBarang) June 26, 2020

And if it wasn’t bad enough…

NY accounts for 25% of all the deaths in the US.

It's not like they've done a stellar job. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) June 26, 2020

certainly not at first, but (fingers crossed) they are doing better now. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) June 26, 2020

Holy cow.

Wiping out everyone who is compromised will do that. — Flaming Hot Sewage (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 26, 2020

Lol…”they killed all their at risk seniors but things are good now!” pic.twitter.com/L9Q81Hv4Bw — CPrice (@CPriceDenver) June 26, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up.