Because Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in his state was such a rousing success (pause for eye rolls), he’s not taken it upon himself to lecture officials in other states about their respective responses:

The Washington Post’s fact-checker may well applaud that tweet, but others have a problem with the messenger:

Trending

Cuomo knows he can count on much of the national media to carry him on their shoulders in spite of what really happened.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID-19New York