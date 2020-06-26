Because Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in his state was such a rousing success (pause for eye rolls), he’s not taken it upon himself to lecture officials in other states about their respective responses:

Wake up America. What’s happening across the country isn’t a second wave. It’s still the first wave. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 26, 2020

The Washington Post’s fact-checker may well applaud that tweet, but others have a problem with the messenger:

You mean you're going to send more infected grammas back into nursing homes to kill other grammas? Haven't you killed enough grammas? https://t.co/XlFki7V7P5 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 26, 2020

Wake up America … Andrew Cuomo sent thousands back to nursing homes to their death. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 26, 2020

Maybe sit this one out #GrannyKiller pic.twitter.com/ALGD1NPDO9 — Who is John Galt? ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@interestedmaga) June 26, 2020

That’s rich…This coming from the guy who is singlehandedly responsible for more COVID deaths than anyone in America. — Colonel Angus (@tomhayes83) June 26, 2020

What happened with the nursing home thing? https://t.co/NBzSlGI2IT — Steven Liberman (@StevenLiberman) June 26, 2020

A reminder that the NYC tri-state area STILL accounts for roughly 40% of all deaths nationwide. I mean… maybe think twice about preaching. You objectively have done the worst job so far. Maybe wait for someone to be worse than you, first? https://t.co/NrpIi7RCcR — Justin Robert Young (@JustinRYoung) June 26, 2020

Cuomo knows he can count on much of the national media to carry him on their shoulders in spite of what really happened.