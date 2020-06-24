Recently Reuters published a story about some Republican former national security officials and who they are pledging to support in the upcoming presidential election:

Exclusive: Dozens of Republican former U.S. national security officials to back Biden https://t.co/GbPIWiPQAi pic.twitter.com/0KnRYrleNL — Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) June 23, 2020

Byron York dropped a reality check with this “fixed it for you” version of the same story:

The same people who in 2016 signed a letter opposing Trump and supporting Clinton are in 2020 signing a letter opposing Trump and supporting Biden… https://t.co/oQTGDSmKq3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 24, 2020

Yeah, the Reuters story isn’t exactly the breaking news the Left would like it to be.

What did I tell you, folks? This is about social bias, not "news". We're pretending as if these people changed their minds. That is not the case. https://t.co/fTJYFwoR4m — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) June 24, 2020

Our msm continues their rediculous reporting https://t.co/Sm3BKUjkVt — Texas Transplant (@dclark1005) June 24, 2020