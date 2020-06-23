As Twitchy told you Tuesday evening, NASCAR released a statement citing an FBI investigation that found an alleged noose found hanging from Bubba Wallace’s garage had been there since at least last fall was in fact used as a pull rope to close the garage door.

Photos taken well before the alleged incident called the “noose” claims into question. But even though the FBI has determined that Wallace wasn’t the target of any hate crime, former ESPN host and current journalist for The Atlantic, Jemele Hill, isn’t letting go of the original narrative in spite of criticism:

It. Was. A. Noose. They just don’t believe it was directed at Bubba Wallace. I know facts nor context is your strong suit, but do try to keep up. https://t.co/dxsqLeSp7A pic.twitter.com/xSfeY0wRVq — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 24, 2020

Bubba Wallace is being interviewed on CNN tonight, so we’ll have more on that in the morning, so stay tuned.

