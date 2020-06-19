Yesterday President Trump tweeted a video that was created by memesmith Carpe Donktum as a way of taking a swipe at CNN. In spite of the video being an obviously fake make to prove a different point, Politifact has taken it at face value and moved the profession of “fact-checking” one step closer to being a total joke, if it isn’t there already:

NEW: Trump tweeted a doctored video that falsely suggested CNN tried to stoke racial tension with its coverage of a video of two toddlers. But CNN accurately covered the 2019 story and showed the full video of the boys hugging and playing together https://t.co/LSMWYQK43H — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) June 19, 2020

Yeah, that wasn’t the point of the meme Trump tweeted, and something tells us Politifact knows that.

Babylon Bee confuses your fact checkers. Satire? Parody? Y’all might want to look up the definition and some examples. — Made in Michigan (@KathyPoteau) June 19, 2020

What is the point of fact checking *obvious* satire? I could see it if he framed it as an actual CNN clip. But it was clearly a joke. Do you fact check The Onion and The Babylon Bee as well?🙄 — Lexington GOP 🇺🇲🦅 (@LexingtonGOP) June 19, 2020

Lol, the meme wasn’t about that particular video, it was the division and distortion CNN displays regularly, like the Covington kid they had to settle with for defamation. — Bob Thomas (@liobserver) June 19, 2020

Politifact knows that but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to give Dems another “Trump lied” story to tell, as forced as it is.