Yesterday President Trump tweeted a video that was created by memesmith Carpe Donktum as a way of taking a swipe at CNN. In spite of the video being an obviously fake make to prove a different point, Politifact has taken it at face value and moved the profession of “fact-checking” one step closer to being a total joke, if it isn’t there already:

Yeah, that wasn’t the point of the meme Trump tweeted, and something tells us Politifact knows that.

Trending

Politifact knows that but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to give Dems another “Trump lied” story to tell, as forced as it is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDonald TrumpPolitifact