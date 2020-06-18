Among President Trump’s tweets today was this observation about the goings-on in Seattle:
First thing the anarchists did upon taking over Seattle was “BUILD A WALL”. See, I was ahead of our times!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Yep, that’s actually what happened when the “autonomous zone” was established.
lmaoooooooo
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 18, 2020
Like it or not he’s right. 🤣 https://t.co/yegt8nf7xg
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2020
S.E. Cupp and The Lincoln Project fall into the “or not” category:
The president is not well. https://t.co/VlURGHYoxx
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 18, 2020
He’s losing it.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 18, 2020
A little bit of projection was spotted in those criticism:
Nah you guys are losing it.
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 18, 2020
Or he just telling the truth.
— Frank Dinardo 🇺🇸 (@fjdinardo) June 18, 2020
The anti-Trump Resistance refuse to entertain that option.