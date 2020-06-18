Among President Trump’s tweets today was this observation about the goings-on in Seattle:

First thing the anarchists did upon taking over Seattle was “BUILD A WALL”. See, I was ahead of our times! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Yep, that’s actually what happened when the “autonomous zone” was established.

lmaoooooooo — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 18, 2020

Like it or not he’s right. 🤣 https://t.co/yegt8nf7xg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2020

S.E. Cupp and The Lincoln Project fall into the “or not” category:

The president is not well. https://t.co/VlURGHYoxx — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 18, 2020

He’s losing it. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 18, 2020

A little bit of projection was spotted in those criticism:

Nah you guys are losing it. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 18, 2020

Or he just telling the truth. — Frank Dinardo 🇺🇸 (@fjdinardo) June 18, 2020

The anti-Trump Resistance refuse to entertain that option.