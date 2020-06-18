A tweet from the Virginia Democrats was called to our attention this morning, and it promotes a speaker for the party’s “virtual convention” coming up soon:

@TwitchyTeam Here is a fun thread for you https://t.co/BJh3Mn7uF4 — 1861 is here – Vote Freitas for VA-07 (@PepeThe2APede) June 18, 2020

Yep, that’s really something, especially considering what that same organization said just last year. How’s this for a shot & chaser?

The shot, from February of last year:

Full statement demanding that Governor Northam resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/XEf0H6HvOf — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) February 2, 2019

And the chaser, this week:

We're honored to have @GovernorVA speaking at our virtual state convention coming up in just a few days! Be sure to stream it live at https://t.co/vh23t6OPJn this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ReKqsEu270 — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) June 18, 2020

Wow.

So when you said that you demand that he resign immediately, you were just kidding? — Bob Mann (@BobMann2001) June 18, 2020

Apparently.

What a difference a year or so makes… https://t.co/5iGqJ3a5Mo — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 18, 2020

I mean just so we’re all clear here: everything from college mascots to syrup logos are being cancelled because Black Lives Matter and the @vademocrats are honored to welcome a guy who made a hobby out of wearing blackface, and our media is *DEAD* silent on it. https://t.co/Jz0dsvHqHo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2020

Up is down. pic.twitter.com/Eck2IrfHoH — Only in Pictures (@delanonoco) June 18, 2020

Wait, this is the guy you called on to resign, right? Or is that a different governor? https://t.co/o6iY3Mhyco — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) June 18, 2020

The Virginia GOP fired back this way: