Not that she was going to be chosen anyway, but Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has pre-sacrificed herself over something that likely wasn’t going to happen in order to let Joe Biden know who his running mate should be:

BREAKING: Sen. Klobuchar announces she is withdrawing from consideration to be Joe Biden's vice presidential choice: "I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket." pic.twitter.com/xk4zZIP7Yd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 19, 2020

“I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket…If you want to heal this nation right now, this is sure a hell of a way to do it,” @amyklobuchar tells @Lawrence as she takes herself out of consideration to be vice president. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 19, 2020

Just In: @amyklobuchar pulls out of VP contention, calls on Biden to name a woman of color as running mate: “I truly believe, as I actually told the Vice President last night when I called him that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.” — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) June 19, 2020

Stunning and brave.

She didn't take herself out of contention — she knows she isn't going to get picked. https://t.co/uNJQUYsViI — Millard Fillmore (@MillardFillmor1) June 19, 2020

Yeah, but it sounds like much more of a sacrifice to phrase it the way Klobuchar did.

And “a woman of color”? That means a certain senator might still have a chance:

elizabeth warren's time to shine https://t.co/eWgML0XycC — Nicole (@youngestwoman) June 19, 2020

On the way out of VP contention, Amy Klobuchar said she wanted Biden to pick a woman of color, but she's also putting Elizabeth Warren in an awkward position. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 19, 2020

and makes it harder for warren on the way out https://t.co/jFSn47Cmj7 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 19, 2020

LOL. Pass the popcorn.