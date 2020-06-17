Today the White House is touting an executive order on police reform that has been signed by President Trump:

President @realDonaldTrump is taking historic action to increase the adoption of best practices in law enforcement.

Under President @realDonaldTrump's executive order, police departments will share information about credible abuses so that officers with significant issues don't simply move from one department to the next. pic.twitter.com/S2PXmAN7CI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 17, 2020

And with that, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer fired off another round of self-unawareness by saying Trump’s “years of inflammatory rhetoric” have contributed to the problem:

President Trump spent most of his remarks throwing red meat to his base And one modest executive order will not make up for his years of inflammatory rhetoric and policies designed to roll back progress Congress must act to pass bold policing reform and he must sign it into law — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 16, 2020

During some remarks to the press this morning from several Senate Republicans, Sen. Lindsey Graham appears to have had Schumer’s comments on his mind when he made this remark:

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on police reform efforts:

I’m tired of our Democratic friends saying this is all Trump’s fault…You had eight years under President Obama..no attempts to ban chokeholds — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 17, 2020

And the Democrat nominee was VP for eight years and spent decades in Congress before that, which included authoring the Crime Bill. But for some reason Schumer didn’t mention all that.