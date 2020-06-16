There was an incident in New York City Monday night involving multiple police officers at a Manhattan establishment, and it’s being investigated:

BREAKING: Three #NYPD Officers may have been poisoned tonight after purchasing beverages at the Shake Shack on Broadway in Manhattan. A major investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/XDrKmSLycf — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 16, 2020

#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

NBC News: The NYPD is investigating an incident tonight involving the poisoning of 3 uniformed officers at a Shake Shake on 200 Broadway Street in Manhattan. They say the officers are expected to recover after ingesting the substance in their drink. (1/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 16, 2020

The NYC PBA says the substance appears to have been bleach. The officers were taken to the hospital in lower Manhattan. Reported w/ @jonathan4ny (2/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 16, 2020

MORE: In a statement Shake Shack says, "we are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now" — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 16, 2020

The eatery in question, Shake Shack, tweeted this Monday night:

We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now. — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

The Police Benevolent Association of New York City added this:

At Bellevue Hospital, checking in on the police officers whose drinks were apparently poisoned at a lower Manhattan Shake Shack tonight. Also stopping by the scene to update the media. pic.twitter.com/D1sjHx8IsM — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

