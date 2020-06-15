President Trump’s plan to hold a large rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday has caused the media to take very different approaches when it comes to their spin on that story vs. coverage of protests. CNN’s Chris Cillizza is among journos obviously preparing to blame a Trump rally for the continuance of coronavirus in the U.S.:

The national media are nothing if not totally predictable in their selective journalisming:

Trending

It makes you wonder.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio certainly doesn’t want to know what role massive protests & rioting played in spreading the virus.

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald Trump