President Trump’s plan to hold a large rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday has caused the media to take very different approaches when it comes to their spin on that story vs. coverage of protests. CNN’s Chris Cillizza is among journos obviously preparing to blame a Trump rally for the continuance of coronavirus in the U.S.:

There's simply no reason — beyond his own desire to hear crowds chanting his name again — for Trump to return to the campaign trail this week. Not with 18 states reporting increases in the number of cases, including Oklahoma.https://t.co/AjQVn7UUjD — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 15, 2020

The national media are nothing if not totally predictable in their selective journalisming:

@redsteeze Chris just woke up from a 3-week nap https://t.co/XIIq2Uiskw — argyleumbrella (@argyleumbrella) June 15, 2020

It makes you wonder.

Just call them peaceful protests, I hear they’re quite safe. — habez (@mjhabez) June 15, 2020

There was no reason to turn the memorial for George Floyd into a Democrat campaign rally either, but, that line's been crossed. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) June 15, 2020

But of course, all the massive #BLM "demonstrations" (which were riots and pillaging parties 10 days ago) do NOT have any effect on spreading #COVID19, right? There's simply no reason for #CNN. https://t.co/lEaXaujLfm — Michael Podwill (@MichaelPodwill) June 15, 2020

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio certainly doesn’t want to know what role massive protests & rioting played in spreading the virus.